After Yesterday's Rally of 1.61% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.24 to a high of $32.79. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.24 on volume of 148,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Pbf Energy Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.03 and a 52-week low of $21.09 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $32.79 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

