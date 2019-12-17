After Yesterday's Rally of 1.61% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Terraform Powe-A (NASDAQ:TERP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.24 to a high of $15.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $15.44 on volume of 382,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Terraform Powe-A has traded in a range of $10.33 to $18.48 and is now at $15.43, 49% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Terraform Powe-A on October 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.77. Since that call, shares of Terraform Powe-A have fallen 9.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.