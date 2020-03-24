After Yesterday's Rally of 16.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.01 to a high of $50.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $48.30 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Capital One Fina has traded in a range of $38.00 to $107.59 and is now at $49.75, 31% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Capital One Fina on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $97.71. Since that call, shares of Capital One Fina have fallen 56.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.