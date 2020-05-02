After Yesterday's Rally of 1.60% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.12 to a high of $38.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.14 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Twenty-First C-A have traded between a low of $29.70 and a high of $51.99 and are now at $38.64, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.