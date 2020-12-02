After Yesterday's Rally of 1.59% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.20 to a high of $44.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.73 on volume of 789,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

E*Trade Financia share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.81 and a 52-week low of $27.34 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $44.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 0.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

