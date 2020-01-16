After Yesterday's Rally of 1.58% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.99 to a high of $31.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $31.28 on volume of 602,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Tripadvisor Inc have traded between a low of $27.66 and a high of $60.90 and are now at $31.38, which is 13% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 1.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

