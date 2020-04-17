After Yesterday's Rally of 1.58% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.91 to a high of $83.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $79.49 on volume of 391,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Perkinelmer Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.91 and a high of $102.45 and are now at $82.79, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Perkinelmer Inc and will alert subscribers who have PKI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.