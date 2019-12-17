After Yesterday's Rally of 1.58% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.16 to a high of $26.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.57 on volume of 107,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Myriad Genetics has traded in a range of $15.15 to $33.42 and is now at $26.32, 74% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

