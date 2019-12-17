MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

After Yesterday's Rally of 1.58% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 1:00pm
By David Diaz

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.16 to a high of $26.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.57 on volume of 107,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Myriad Genetics has traded in a range of $15.15 to $33.42 and is now at $26.32, 74% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Myriad Genetics and will alert subscribers who have MYGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders myriad genetics

Ticker(s): MYGN

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.