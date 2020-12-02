After Yesterday's Rally of 1.57% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $116.47 to a high of $117.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $117.24 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Target Corp has traded in a range of $69.07 to $130.24 and is now at $118.62, 72% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

