After Yesterday's Rally of 1.57% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.05 to a high of $79.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $77.65 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Eog Resources share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.89 and a 52-week low of $64.33 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $78.29 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eog Resources on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Eog Resources have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor EOG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.