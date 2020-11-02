After Yesterday's Rally of 1.55% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.15 to a high of $65.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $64.78 on volume of 230,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ss&C Technologie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.73 and a 52-week low of $42.89 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $64.30 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.