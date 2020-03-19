After Yesterday's Rally of 15.26% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.12 to a high of $33.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.69 on volume of 883,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nucor Corp has traded in a range of $29.00 to $61.17 and is now at $33.83, 17% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

