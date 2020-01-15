After Yesterday's Rally of 1.52% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Moody'S Corp (:MCO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $248.85 to a high of $253.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $252.10 on volume of 142,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Moody'S Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $147.52 and a high of $252.11 and are now at $249.43, 69% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Moody'S Corp on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $215.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Moody'S Corp have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor MCO for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.