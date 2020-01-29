After Yesterday's Rally of 15.15% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.43 to a high of $31.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.35 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Macom Technology and will alert subscribers who have MTSI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Macom Technology have traded between a low of $12.48 and a high of $31.28 and are now at $30.25, which is 142% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% higher and 0.99% higher over the past week, respectively.