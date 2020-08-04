After Yesterday's Rally of 15.07% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Bed Bath &Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.88 to a high of $5.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.23 on volume of 9.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Bed Bath &Beyond. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Bed Bath &Beyond in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Bed Bath &Beyond has traded in a range of $3.43 to $19.57 and is now at $5.42, 58% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.