After Yesterday's Rally of 15.04% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.64 to a high of $12.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 15.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.70 on volume of 7.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Coty Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $7.06 to $14.03 and is now at $12.24, 73% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

