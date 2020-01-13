After Yesterday's Rally of 1.48% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.25 to a high of $21.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.31 on volume of 739,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Medical Properti have traded between a low of $15.96 and a high of $21.63 and are now at $21.43, which is 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% higher and 0.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Medical Properti on May 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Medical Properti have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor MPW for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.