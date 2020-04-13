After Yesterday's Rally of 1.47% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.80 to a high of $14.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.99 on volume of 911,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Geo Group Inc/Th has traded in a range of $9.95 to $24.03 and is now at $14.16, 42% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.37% lower and 2.01% lower over the past week, respectively.