After Yesterday's Rally of 1.45% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.90 to a high of $63.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.24 on volume of 78,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cyrusone Inc have traded between a low of $48.94 and a high of $79.65 and are now at $63.83, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cyrusone Inc on October 29th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $73.95. Since that call, shares of Cyrusone Inc have fallen 14.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.