After Yesterday's Rally of 1.45% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.80 to a high of $109.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.44 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Target Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.24 and a 52-week low of $70.03 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $104.89 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

