After Yesterday's Rally of 1.44% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.19 to a high of $81.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $79.95 on volume of 456,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Evercore Partn-A has traded in a range of $71.06 to $98.90 and is now at $80.15, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

