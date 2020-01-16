After Yesterday's Rally of 1.44% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.31 to a high of $13.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.33 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Marathon Oil share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.06 and a high of $18.93 and are now at $13.36, 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

