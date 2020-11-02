After Yesterday's Rally of 1.43% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.00 to a high of $36.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.16 on volume of 364,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Qiagen Nv have traded between a low of $24.86 and a high of $43.16 and are now at $36.03, which is 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Qiagen Nv and will alert subscribers who have QGEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.