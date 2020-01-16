After Yesterday's Rally of 1.43% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $169.34 to a high of $170.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $170.31 on volume of 138,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ameriprise Finan has traded in a range of $111.51 to $170.95 and is now at $170.45, 53% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ameriprise Finan on October 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $140.17. Since that recommendation, shares of Ameriprise Finan have risen 20.1%. We continue to monitor AMP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.