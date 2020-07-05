After Yesterday's Rally of 1.43% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.62 to a high of $52.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.97 on volume of 419,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lennar Corp-A have traded between a low of $25.42 and a high of $71.38 and are now at $51.80, which is 104% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.