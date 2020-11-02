After Yesterday's Rally of 1.42% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $280.33 to a high of $282.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $281.37 on volume of 59,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Idexx Labs share prices have been bracketed by a low of $176.11 and a high of $294.57 and are now at $282.88, 61% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

