After Yesterday's Rally of 1.42% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.05 to a high of $21.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.29 on volume of 135,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Marten Transport share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.80 and a 52-week low of $15.39 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $21.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marten Transport and will alert subscribers who have MRTN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.