After Yesterday's Rally of 14.06% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.61 to a high of $20.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.99 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of General Motors C on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.39. Since that call, shares of General Motors C have fallen 47.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Motors C have traded between a low of $14.33 and a high of $41.90 and are now at $20.08, which is 40% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.