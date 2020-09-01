After Yesterday's Rally of 1.39% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $136.92 to a high of $137.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $136.73 on volume of 385,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark has traded in a range of $107.44 to $143.50 and is now at $139.00, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

