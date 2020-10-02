After Yesterday's Rally of 1.39% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $79.40 to a high of $80.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $79.81 on volume of 213,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ashland Global H share prices have been bracketed by a low of $70.50 and a high of $81.22 and are now at $79.58, 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ashland Global H on December 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $75.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Ashland Global H have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor ASH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.