After Yesterday's Rally of 1.37% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $160.12 to a high of $167.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $161.02 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dollar General C have traded between a low of $108.74 and a high of $167.44 and are now at $161.73, which is 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.08% higher over the past week, respectively.