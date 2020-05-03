After Yesterday's Rally of 1.37% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Central Garden-A (NASDAQ:CENTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.74 to a high of $26.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.35 on volume of 70,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Central Garden-A have traded between a low of $20.50 and a high of $32.29 and are now at $26.28, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.55% lower over the past week, respectively.