After Yesterday's Rally of 13.69% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Penn Natl Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.37 to a high of $16.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.37 on volume of 7.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Penn Natl Gaming share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.18 and a 52-week low of $3.75 and are now trading 327% above that low price at $16.03 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 10.51% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Penn Natl Gaming and will alert subscribers who have PENN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.