After Yesterday's Rally of 13.56% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.47 to a high of $19.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.20 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.65 and a 52-week low of $13.06 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $19.17 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.