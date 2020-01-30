After Yesterday's Rally of 1.35% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $202.92 to a high of $206.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $204.06 on volume of 117,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ringcentral In-A and will alert subscribers who have RNG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Ringcentral In-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $86.46 and a high of $206.09 and are now at $205.97, 138% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.