After Yesterday's Rally of 1.35% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $156.41 to a high of $156.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $156.24 on volume of 179,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hershey Co/The has traded in a range of $104.19 to $162.20 and is now at $157.87, 52% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

