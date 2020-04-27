After Yesterday's Rally of 1.35% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $123.07 to a high of $124.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $123.19 on volume of 932,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Fedex Corp has traded in a range of $88.69 to $198.31 and is now at $124.56, 40% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

