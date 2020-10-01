After Yesterday's Rally of 1.34% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Sarepta Therapeu (NASDAQ:SRPT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $131.00 to a high of $134.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $133.25 on volume of 137,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Sarepta Therapeu has traded in a range of $72.05 to $158.80 and is now at $133.41, 85% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% higher and 3.38% higher over the past week, respectively.

