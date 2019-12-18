After Yesterday's Rally of 1.34% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.92 to a high of $53.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.60 on volume of 4.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of General Mills In have traded between a low of $36.42 and a high of $56.40 and are now at $52.92, which is 45% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

