After Yesterday's Rally of 1.33% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $221.85 to a high of $223.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $220.56 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Home Depot Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $239.31 and a 52-week low of $172.00 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $224.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Home Depot Inc on November 19th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $229.26. Since that call, shares of Home Depot Inc have fallen 3.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.