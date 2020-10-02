After Yesterday's Rally of 1.33% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Greenbrier Cos (NYSE:GBX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.11 to a high of $27.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.64 on volume of 153,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Greenbrier Cos has traded in a range of $21.30 to $44.36 and is now at $26.67, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

