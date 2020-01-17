After Yesterday's Rally of 1.33% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.16 to a high of $47.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $46.91 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of E*Trade Financia on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.42. Since that recommendation, shares of E*Trade Financia have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor ETFC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

E*Trade Financia share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.81 and a 52-week low of $27.34 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $47.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.