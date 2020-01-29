After Yesterday's Rally of 13.24% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Santander Consum (NYSE:SC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.37 to a high of $26.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.89 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Santander Consum have traded between a low of $17.68 and a high of $27.75 and are now at $26.25, which is 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.3% lower over the past week, respectively.