After Yesterday's Rally of 13.21% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $416.48 to a high of $459.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $457.03 on volume of 455,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sherwin-Williams on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $563.14. Since that call, shares of Sherwin-Williams have fallen 29.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Sherwin-Williams has traded in a range of $325.43 to $599.95 and is now at $449.10, 38% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.57% lower over the past week, respectively.