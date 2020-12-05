After Yesterday's Rally of 1.31% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.57 to a high of $160.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $158.23 on volume of 668,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eli Lilly & Co and will alert subscribers who have LLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Eli Lilly & Co has traded in a range of $101.36 to $164.90 and is now at $160.62, 58% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.