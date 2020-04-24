After Yesterday's Rally of 1.30% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Svb Financial Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $168.73 to a high of $176.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $174.22 on volume of 291,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Svb Financial Gr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $270.95 and a 52-week low of $127.39 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $172.11 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

