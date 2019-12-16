After Yesterday's Rally of 1.28% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.01 to a high of $181.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $179.90 on volume of 71,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Autodesk Inc have traded between a low of $117.72 and a high of $181.96 and are now at $181.71, which is 54% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

