After Yesterday's Rally of 1.28% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $202.22 to a high of $204.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $201.21 on volume of 487,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Constellation-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $163.52 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $203.26, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.