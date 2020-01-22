After Yesterday's Rally of 1.28% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $120.76 to a high of $122.89. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $122.49 on volume of 954,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc have traded between a low of $90.23 and a high of $122.88 and are now at $120.93, which is 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

