After Yesterday's Rally of 1.28% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

At&T Inc (NYSE:T) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.80 to a high of $31.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.09 on volume of 14.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.08 to $39.58 and is now at $30.92, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.